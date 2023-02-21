Pedestrian safety campaign launched

The Save Pune Traffic Movement (SPTM) and CREDAI-Pune Metro have launched a pedestrian safety campaign - “Paul Pudhe - Hat Samor” to create awareness about pedestrian safety.

The initiative was launched on February 20 by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) additional commissioner Vikas Dhakane.

As a part of the campaign, the dignitaries launched a Mascot - Zebi - the Zebra - who will create awareness about pedestrian safety at different places in the city. The road safety patrol of Pune Traffic Police has also assured their support to the campaign and they will show the specially-created video to students, teachers and parents, in all the schools.

Dhakane said, “There are a lot of issues like potholes, road conditions. Likewise, the population and number of vehicles have also increased, which has compounded the problem. To solve these issues, cooperation of all elements of society is essential. We will implement a planned program in the next one year, which focuses on pedestrian safety.”

“The Pune Municipal Corporation along with the traffic police has identified 45 black spots, which are prone to traffic congestion. We are planning different ways on how to reduce the traffic congestion. Also, the Pune Municipal Corporation intends to refurbish 15 existing roads in the city,” Dhakane said.

SPTM Director Harshad Abhyankar said that as per the data provided by Pune Traffic Police, there has been a 67 per cent rise in pedestrian deaths now as compared to 2019.