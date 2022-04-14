Peth localities in Pune face water crisis, blame on 24x7 scheme
PUNE Although the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had assured that it would restore water supply in the peth areas after city MP Girish Bapat met Vikram Kumar, many parts are still facing water scarcity. What’s more, the residents are now blaming the 24x7 equitable water supply scheme for the problem.
Recently, the central parts of the city including the peth areas faced inadequate water supply, forcing residents to buy water from water tankers. Even the dams that supply water to the city registered 2.5 TMC less water than 2021, creating chaos and highlighting the mismanagement within the PMC. The failure to provide adequate water supply has caused a lot of frustration and people are distressed and facing the added problem of getting water from outside.
“There is no pressure; we have to climb down four floors to get water from a common tap, which runs for 30 minutes and then we also have to buy water from tankers every day for the society, which is an added headache and financial pressure in our maintenance bill. This month is becoming very difficult with the rise in temperatures,” said Nagesh Jadhav, resident of Shivane.
Some blamed the authorities for not managing the water supply. “The failure of the PMC to supply adequate water supply has become a matter of severe discontent and frustration among citizens. Thousands of housing societies are facing financial distress by purchasing exorbitantly priced, unregulated and poor quality water from private water tanker traders. Citizens continued paying property tax during Covid despite severe hardships and expected PMC to fulfill its constitutional duties of providing basic necessities but alas, we continue to be disappointed by the incompetent administration and inactive political representatives of all parties at all levels,” said Ravindra Sinha secretary, Baner Pashan Link Road welfare trust.
Another resident from NIBM vented his disapproval and frustration stating that the PMC doesn’t have water to pump into pipes, but has water to fill in water tankers and supply. This kind of nexus between the water tankers’ cartel and the municipal corporation is all over India where tankers are owned by big shots. Despite meetings with the executive engineer of PMC water supply, the PMC has not been able to do anything about illegal water connections, illegal boosters in NIBM, Wanowrie and Kondhwa or the fact that the moment a common man reports, the department will inform/disclose the name of the complainant leaving him or her defenseless.
In Wagholi, all the societies are dependent on water tankers for the PMC water supply is a nightmare for the residents in the present scenario. “We have been writing to the PMRDA that the Wagholi gram panchayat on record has stated that they do not have the capacity to provide water to housing societies. Builders are running away from providing water too and thus societies are forced to take non-potable water from tankers. While builders, while obtaining completion certificates from the PMRDA, undertake to provide water to societies but it is unfortunate that none of them are following that on the ground. However, due to lack of monitoring on the PMRDA’s part they continue to receive completion certificates for completed projects and approval for their future phases/projects from PMRDA,” said Sanjeevkumar Patil, director, Wagholi Housing Societies Association (WHSA).
-
After two Covid-hit years, Prayagraj tailors busy completing Eid orders
Tailors in the Sangam city are a busy lot these days as they have to finish stitching of clothes ordered by their customers for the upcoming Eid al-Fitr festival. A welcome change has come in their business prospects after a gap of two years during which they suffered financial crisis owing to the Covid pandemic and subsequent lockdowns. Most of tailors' shops are in Kareli, Sabzi Mandi, Roshanbagh and Dariyabad localities.
-
Ex-Congress councillor booked for abusing, intimidating trader after spat in Ludhiana
Police booked former Congress councillor and hotelier Sushil Raju Thapar for threatening and abusing a hosiery trader after Thapar, who owns a hotel in the area accused him of employing underage children at his hotel. The FIR has been lodged following the complaint of Yogesh Maini of Prem Nagar. He added that he tried to talk to the children as they were heading out after finishing up the day's work on Wednesday when Thapar stepped out and started abusing him.
-
Pune district reports 21 new Covid cases in 24 hrs
PUNE Pune district reported 21 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours on Thursday. This took the progressive count to 1.453 million cases of which 1.432 million have recovered, 20,538 deaths and 234 are active cases currently in hospital undergoing treatment or in home isolation As per the state health department, Pune rural reported six new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,515 and death toll is 7,203.
-
Five car-borne miscreants booked for snatching jewellery on National Highway in Ludhiana
Police registered a case against unidentified car-borne miscreants after they snatched jewellery from a commuter and The complainant, Sunil Kumar, 26, of Mahadev Nagar's mother on Tuesday evening at National Highway near Gurdwara Sri Atarsar Sahib. The complainant, Sunil Kumar, 26, of Mahadev Nagar, said he and his mother Laxmi were on their way to Ludhiana from Delhi when they were stopped by the car-borne miscreants at around 4pm near Gurdwara Atarsar Sahib.
-
UP Board: HS internal assessment marks to be uploaded by April 30
With the UP Board high school and intermediate examinations-2022 ending on Wednesday (April 13), preparations for timely declaration of the results of around 52 lakh students who were registered in these exams have intensified. For all subjects of Class 10, out of the 100 marks the written exam is conducted by the board for only 70 marks while the remaining 30 marks are of internal assessment.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics