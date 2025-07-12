Pimpri Chinchwad residents irked over pothole-ridden roads

Pune: Despite spending crores every year on road repairs and maintenance, several major roads, including those in areas like Nigdi, Pimpri, Chinchwad, Tathawde, Punawale, Ravet and Chikhali, have become dangerous due to large potholes and uneven surfaces. The problem has worsened during the monsoon, with rainwater filling the potholes and making them difficult to spot, say commuters. Commuters-having-a-bumpy-ride-on-the-road-filled-with-potholes-Sant-Arora-HT-Photo

Mukund Ovhal, a resident of Dapodi said, the service road between Nigdi and Morwadi signal has been in bad shape for the past two months. “Civic activists have submitted multiple complaints to the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and have followed up regularly. However, the civic body has turned a blind eye towards the issue,” he said.

Some commuters say they have damaged their vehicles or suffered injuries due to the poor condition of roads. Residents also question the quality of roadwork and demand accountability from contractors and civic officials.

Sanjeevan Sangale, chairman of the Chikhali Moshi Pimpri-Chinchwad Housing Societies Federation (CMPCHSF), said that many areas in Chikhali are filled with trenches and potholes. “How is it that a road gets damaged in just a few days? This clearly shows the poor quality of work. Contractors and the officials who approved their bills should be held accountable,” he said.

Dattatraya Deshmukh, president of the Pimpri Chinchwad Cooperative Housing Societies Federation, added that the problem is not limited to internal roads. “Even stretches of the national highway that connects Mumbai and Bengaluru near Punawale and Tathawade are affected. It’s risky for motorists and could lead to serious accidents,” he said.

MD Nikam, city engineer, PCMC, said, “The pothole repair work is ongoing across the civic limits. The delay in repair work In some locations is due to the ongoing rain. However, I will look into the issue and get the repair work done on priority.”