PKC to give solutions for daily traffic snarls in Pune

In a bid to give solutions to the daily traffic congestions across Pune, the Pune Knowledge Cluster (PKC) has now appointed a team of researchers who will prepare a plan to improve coordination between governing bodies monitoring city traffic. Transport bodies like Pune Metro will also be a part of this plan.

Professor Ajit Kembhavi, principal investigator, PKC said, “Pune is facing daily traffic congestions and there must be a solution for it. If the city keeps going at its current pace, it will soon leave Bengaluru behind when it comes to daily traffic problems. PKC will prepare a plan for better coordination between the public transport bodies in Pune.”

“Pune metro, PMPML, autorickshaws, private cabs and other transport bodies will be part of this plan. Our aim is to improve coordination and find solutions to daily traffic snarls and strengthen public transport system in the city. The plan will be ready in two months and then will be implemented,” he added.

In the past few months, residents travelling by either public or private transport have to wait hours in traffic jams.

Major traffic jams are seen at Solapur Highway Road near Fatimangar Chowk to Gadital Hadpsar, Baner Road, Ganeshkhind Road towards University circle, Chandani Chowk towards Katraj Chowk and at several other main roads in Pune.

When asked about the details of this plan prof Kembhavi said, “The traffic problem in general is complicated. For instance, consider the Pune Metro, when you get off from the metro how do you go home? This is called as large mile problem, and through ‘Digital Twin’ programme started by TCS, we will find solutions on larger traffic related, integrated and interlinked issues of passengers.”