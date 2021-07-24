Plan to relocate people living in hilly areas in view of landslides: Thackeray

Taliye (Raigad district): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said that in view of the incidents of landslide, the state government would come up with a plan to permanently relocate people living in hilly areas and rehabilitate them at safe places.

According to Thackeray, who visited the landslide-affected Taliye village in Raigad district, said a comprehensive plan is being worked out to people living in risky terrain to safe places. He said that a policy would be formulated for management of water as parts of the state, especially the western Maharashtra region, witnesses floods during monsoon due to rise in river water levels.

“Instructions have been given to officials to prepare a detailed rehabilitation plan for such vulnerable populations across the state in view of such incidents of landslide which have now become frequent phenomenon,” Thackeray said, while addressing mediapersons on Saturday.

Thackeray said flooding is witnessed in western Maharashtra during monsoon due to rise in water level of rivers. Hence, a policy would be formulated for management of water in this region. He said his government will expedite the process of rehabilitation and compensation of the flood-affected people.

Ratnagiri and Raigad districts bore the maximum brunt of the rain fury and the resulting floods.

On being asked about assistance from the central government, he said, “We are getting all the help from the Centre. The army, the navy and the air force are helping the state government in carrying out the rescue operations,” he said.

The CM along with his cabinet colleagues Eknath Shinde, Anil Parab, Aditi Tatkare and chief secretary Sitaram Kunte visited Taliye and inspected landslide hit area. When asked about the delay in relief, the chief minister said that all rescuers have reached the locations and started the work. “However, there may be a few places where they reached late or other equipment could not reach because of difficulties due to rain and difficult terrain,” he said.

Several relatives of the missing persons complained to the CM about delay in rescue and relief operations. Thackeray said, “We are with you in this time of grief and will take care of everything”. The CM announced ₹5 lakh compensation each for the kin of those who lost their lives in the landslides caused by torrential rainfall. The state will also incur the costs of treatment for those injured, he added.

A day before the CM’s visit, PM Narendra Modi had a telephonic discussion with CM Thackeray and tweeted, “Anguished by the loss of lives due to a landslide in Raigad, Maharashtra. My condolences to the bereaved families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery. The situation in Maharashtra due to heavy rains is being closely monitored and assistance is being provided to the affected,” it added. Till the time of filing this report, 44 victims have been dug out of the wet marsh in the village and around 80 persons were still missing according to information shared by the district administration.

The chief minister assured all assistance to the victims and relatives of those who lost their lives during floods.

“You will be taken care of. Don’t worry,” he told the villagers.