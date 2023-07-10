Pune BJP unit hopes infra projects will be inaugurated during PM’s visit

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Pune on August 1, the city administration and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in the city are striving to get his appointment for various engagements across the city. Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) and National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) have expedited work to complete ongoing projects, which if ready, can be inaugurated by PM Modi during his visit to the city. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Simultaneously, government agencies such as Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) and National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) have expedited work to complete ongoing projects, which if ready, can be inaugurated by PM Modi during his visit to the city.

The Prime Minister will receive the Lokmanya Tilak National Award 2023 in Pune on August 1. However, there has been no confirmation that he will be attending any other events in the city.

“We are attempting to inaugurate a multilevel flyover at Chandani Chowk at the hands of the Prime Minister as the project is almost complete, with work on the final stage underway by the NHAI,” said a senior Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officer.

At the same time, the safety clearance for two metro stretches - Garware College to Ruby Hall Clinic and Civil Court to Phugewadi is expected this month itself with work almost complete and Maha-Metro officials are hoping to operationalise the service by August.

The BJP city unit is hopeful that if the safety certificate from the Commissioner of Metro Railway Security (CMRS) comes on schedule, PM Modi will inaugurate the Metro rail system.

Maha-Metro’s Public Relations officer (PRO) Hemant Sonawane said, “The metro work is complete but yet security audit by central team is underway.”

With civic elections in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad expected in October-November, the BJP wants key infrastructure projects completed as quickly as possible so that citizens can start using them and the party can gain mileage in the polls.

Murlidhar Mohol, BJP state secretary and former city mayor stated, “The Prime Minister’s programmes are framed by the party’s state-level committee after confirmation from the PMO. There has been no confirmation of any more events in his Pune visit as of today.”

Another BJP leader said on the condition of anonymity that while the party hopes Modi will inaugurate the Metro and Chandani Chowk flyover, a campus of the Naturopathy Institute is also ready at Kondhwa and is awaiting inauguration.

“The work is completed, and Aayush Ministry is planning to inaugurate the campus by PM Narendra Modi,” the leader said.