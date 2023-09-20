PMC acts against Vaishali hotel’s illegal encroachment on FC Road

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday took action against prominent establishments such as Hotel Vaishali and Queens Shop located on Fergusson College Road. PMC officials at Hotel Vaishali on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)

At Vaishali, PMCs building construction department removed unauthorised sheds on its terrace as well as in the backyard. According to civic officials, unauthorised structures on 3,500 square feet was removed using gas cutter.

Recently PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar held a meeting with the building construction and anti-encroachment departments and instructed officials to take action against hotels that have unauthorised encroachments and as well as terrace restaurants.

Executive engineer Bipin Shinde and Deputy Engineer Sunil Kadam initiated led the drive in Shivajinagar area.

Kadam said, “The building construction department is taking action against various restaurants. Recently, the drive was undertaken on Bhandarkar Road and hotels near Kamla Nehru Park. PMC has removed the encroachment on terrace and side margin areas of Hotel Vaishali.”

PMC has warned the hotel owner, stating that if they encroach without permission ,a police case will be filed.