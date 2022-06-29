PMC appoints private agency to collect garden waste
PUNE: In a move towards better garden waste management, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has appointed a private agency to collect the green rubbish from Aundh, Vimannagar and Ghole road areas on a pilot basis.
Asha Raut, head, PMC solid waste department, said, “PMC daily collects almost 100 metric tonnes of garden waste, including 30 per cent coconut shells.”
Satish Modak from Sahakarnagar area said, “Our locality has many trees and garden waste is high. Swacch employees do not pick it up regularly and PMC garden department’s vehicles come once in a week. The civic body should take steps to collect garden waste on a daily basis.”
Raut said, “As Pune city has 28 per cent green cover, garden waste generation is high. Earlier, PMC used to collect and transport garden waste, but has now appointed an agency to collect, transport and process it. The agency has already started work in a few areas, including Aundh, Ghole road and Vimannagar.”
PMC has allocated six places at various locations for collecting garden waste. The private contractor prepares products from garden waste. The civic body will pay the contractor fees per metric tonne of garden waste.
Ashok Ghorpade, head, PMC garden department, said, “The garden waste includes dry leaves collected from housing societies, bungalows, open spaces and roadsides. The waste generated from civic gardens is used on premises only.”
-
Two farmers die after inhaling toxic gas in Hisar manhole
Two farmers were killed after they inhaled toxic gas inside a manhole in Gangwa village in Hisar on Tuesday night. The victims, Satpal and Madan Singh, were among the five farmers who had entered a manhole to clear a pipeline after the water supply to the farmers' field stopped.
-
Arrested while taking ₹4 lakh bribe, services of Karnal woman ASI terminated
A day after getting arrested red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹4 lakh to drop rape charges from an FIR, the services of a woman assistant sub-inspector have been terminated. Karnal superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia confirmed that the services of the ASI, Sarita Rani, have been terminated with immediate effect. A resident of Sonkra village, Navjot Singh alleged that Rani had already taken ₹10,000 as bribe.
-
Chandigarh | From July 15, hefty fines await those not segregating waste
The Chandigarh municipal corporation is set to crack the whip on defaulters from July 15. There are four types of solid waste including, dry, wet, hazardous and sanitary waste. As per the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, all households have to segregate their waste. The MC had started the door-to-door garbage collection from its own vehicles, around 540 in number, last year in January. The vehicles have four bins to collect different types of waste.
-
Cyber fraudsters’ gang busted by Karnal police
Sleuths of the cyber crime cell of Karnal police range have busted a gang of online fraudsters with the arrest of four men. The accused have been identified as Aman Kumar and Rahul Kumar alias Munnna of Delhi; Sonbir Rathore of Bhind, Madhya Pradesh and Pankaj Kumar of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Another member of the gang, Abdulla of Uttam Nagar, Delhi, is still at large.
-
Asha workers protest withdrawal of additional benefits in Kurukshetra
Hundreds of Asha workers staged a protest against the withdrawal of additional benefits for rendering services during the Covid pandemic outside the office of the Kurukshetra chief medical officer on Wednesday. Asha Workers Association, district president, Pinki Rani, said, “We will not perform additional work from now on. The decision has been unanimously taken by our state unit.” The protesting workers also got the support of Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Association.
