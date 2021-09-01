Pune civic body asks pvt hospitals to reserve 10% beds for paediatric Covid-19 cases

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has requested private hospitals to reserve 10% of the total beds available with them for paediatric Covid-19 patients in view of the anticipated third wave. The move comes in the wake of the central and state governments asking to start preparations for the predicted third wave and the possible surge in paediatric patients with respect to the management of both beds and oxygen.

Dr Ashish Bharti, chief health officer of the PMC, said, “The central and state governments have asked us to prepare keeping in mind the peak of the second wave and the day when the city had maximum active cases in terms of oxygen- and bed- management. As of now, we have 16,000 beds available for Covid-19 which includes private and government (2,500) hospital beds. As of now, the number of Covid-19 patients in private hospitals has gone down and so, we have instructed them to reserve 50% of the beds for Covid-19 in case the number of cases increases again. We have further instructed them to reserve 10% of the total beds available with them for paediatric patients, keeping in mind the third wave.”

“To ensure that we do not face a shortage of oxygen the way we faced during the second wave, we have built oxygen generation plants which we did not have during the second wave due to which we had to rely upon liquid oxygen and cylinders. Now however, we have oxygen generation plants ready with us and we can generate 8,400 litres of oxygen per minute. In the coming week, more generation plants will come up to generate 5,300 litres per minute,” Dr Bharti said.

He said that 75 kilo litres of liquid oxygen which is required for intensive care unit (ICU) patients is readily available for now and 30 kilo litres will be ready in the upcoming week. “As per the deficit report given by the state a month ago, we fell short of 28.3 metric tonne of oxygen which we have covered now and the current capacity is more than the requirement,” Dr Bharti added.

The anticipated third wave will allegedly affect children the most as they remain a vulnerable, unvaccinated population. To ensure that there is no shortage of beds in future when the number of cases begin increasing, the PMC will soon send an official letter to private hospitals.