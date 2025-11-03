PMC chief reviews Devachi Uruli garbage depot project, directs use of reclaimed land for public works

Pune municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram on Saturday reviewed the ongoing waste management project at the Uruli Devachi garbage depot, and directed that the reclaimed land be used for public projects or development schemes once biomining and bioremediation are completed. Ram ordered that biomining and bioremediation of legacy waste be completed within a year. Kadam said that the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is committed to sustainable waste management, and aims to make Pune cleaner and greener with the citizens’ support. (HT)

During his visit, the commissioner directed officials to modernise the waste transfer centres at Hadapsar and Ghole Road. Officials briefed him about the progress of these projects. Ram instructed them to introduce a smart, door-to-door waste collection system; set up modern collection centres; and accelerate the conversion from waste to energy. He said Pune needs new waste processing plants to make waste management more efficient and sustainable. He asked officials to focus on increasing the city’s waste processing capacity.

Solid waste management department head Sandeep Kadam; executive engineers Prasad Jagtap and Amar Madikunt; other civic officials; and representatives of contractors were present during the inspection.

Kadam said that the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is committed to sustainable waste management, and aims to make Pune cleaner and greener with the citizens’ support.

Kadam said that the garbage depot covers 163 acres of land. “We have already reclaimed 39 acres, and another 43 acres will be reclaimed soon. The reclaimed land will be used only for solid waste management projects, as it has been reserved for that purpose,” he said.

.