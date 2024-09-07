PMC conducts Clean Air Programme 

The environmental department of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) celebrated the ‘Clean Air for Blue Skies’ programme on Friday. The programme was held under the National Clean Air Program (NCAP) on the occasion of the International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies, said the officials. The environmental department of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) celebrated the ‘Clean Air for Blue Skies’ programme on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

Speaking at the event, PMC Municipal Commissioner, Dr. Rajendra Bhosale emphasised the significance of clean air for a healthy environment. “Clean air is essential not only for our health but also for the environment. We must all work together to reduce air pollution,” he said.

Bhosale, along with additional municipal commissioner (east) Prithviraj B.P., inaugurated the event by releasing balloons as a symbolic gesture for cleaner air. Besides this, a signature campaign was launched to engage citizens in the cause of air quality improvement.

During the event, the deputy commissioner of the environmental department, Sanjay Shinde said, “The International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies is crucial for raising awareness about the harmful effects of air pollution. Through initiatives like today’s event, we aim to spread this message to citizens and encourage them to contribute to cleaner air.”

As part of the NCAP, Pune is among the 131 cities across India, including 19 cities in Maharashtra, working towards reducing air pollution.