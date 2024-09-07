 PMC conducts Clean Air Programme  - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Sep 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PMC conducts Clean Air Programme 

ByVicky Pathare 
Sep 07, 2024 06:24 AM IST

Bhosale, along with additional municipal commissioner (east) Prithviraj B.P., inaugurated the event by releasing balloons as a symbolic gesture for cleaner air

The environmental department of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) celebrated the ‘Clean Air for Blue Skies’ programme on Friday. The programme was held under the National Clean Air Program (NCAP) on the occasion of the International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies, said the officials.  

The environmental department of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) celebrated the ‘Clean Air for Blue Skies’ programme on Friday. (HT PHOTO)
The environmental department of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) celebrated the ‘Clean Air for Blue Skies’ programme on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

Speaking at the event, PMC Municipal Commissioner, Dr. Rajendra Bhosale emphasised the significance of clean air for a healthy environment. “Clean air is essential not only for our health but also for the environment. We must all work together to reduce air pollution,” he said.  

Bhosale, along with additional municipal commissioner (east) Prithviraj B.P., inaugurated the event by releasing balloons as a symbolic gesture for cleaner air. Besides this, a signature campaign was launched to engage citizens in the cause of air quality improvement.  

During the event, the deputy commissioner of the environmental department, Sanjay Shinde said, “The International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies is crucial for raising awareness about the harmful effects of air pollution. Through initiatives like today’s event, we aim to spread this message to citizens and encourage them to contribute to cleaner air.” 

As part of the NCAP, Pune is among the 131 cities across India, including 19 cities in Maharashtra, working towards reducing air pollution. 

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On