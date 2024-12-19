Menu Explore
PMC cuts off 330 illegal water connections in 2024

ByShreya Varanasi
Dec 20, 2024 05:50 AM IST

According to the PMC water supply department, many of the offenders were from Baner and Balewadi areas

To check unauthorised water usage and ensure equitable distribution of resources, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has cut off 330 illegal connections across the city in 2024.

They were identified due to irregularities in meters installed to monitor water supply. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
They were identified due to irregularities in meters installed to monitor water supply. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the PMC water supply department, many of the offenders were from Baner and Balewadi areas. They were identified due to irregularities in meters installed to monitor water supply.

Nandkishor Jagtap, head, PMC water supply department, said, “Most of these unauthorised connections were found at illegal construction sites. We find these connections usually when there are complaints of poor water supply in neighbouring areas or after receiving reports of water leakage.”

As part of the drive, the civic body has also regularised 31 water connections after its owners paid requisite fine.

PMC has streamlined the process for residents to get new water connection by reducing the number of required documents.

