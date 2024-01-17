PMC defers ‘Aapla Dawakhanas’ over lack of funds from state govt

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) two months back identified 45 locations to set up Aapla Dawakhana (health clinics) across the city. However, due to lack of funds from the state government, the work has been put on hold, said officials. The health clinics will have an outpatient department (OPD), free medicine, free laboratory testing, check-up facility for pregnant women, vaccination, eye-checking facility, special referral service (specialist doctors) and counselling centre for mental health-related issues. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The clinics are named after Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray and are part of a state-wide move to strengthen health infrastructure.

The state government on October 19, last year directed the PMC to set up 58 health clinics across the city. All these clinics were to be set up in areas that have less or no public healthcare facilities.

The PMC had initially planned to set up the clinics in containers, but the state government refused and directed them to find suitable space for these health clinics. The government also assured to provide the necessary funding for the space. After a lot of struggle, the civic body finally identified the locations for 45 clinics. However, even after two months, PMC is now waiting for the funds from the state government to begin the project.

Dr Vaishali Jadhav, assistant health officer of PMC, said, the clinics will be a boon for the patients who don’t have easy access to healthcare facilities.

“Once the clinics are functional there will be no need for the citizens to depend on private hospitals or travel long distances to visit public hospitals. We have sent the proposal but the funds are awaited,” she, said.

The state government will provide the manpower for running the clinic ailing with financial aid to set up the clinic and running expenses. However, even if the funds are received the actual work will take more than one-and-half month to start.

The clinics will be functional between 2 pm and 10 pm, said officials.

Dr Nagnath Yempalay, district civil surgeon and nodal officer, Aapla Dawakhana project in Pune district, said, we haven’t received the funds from the state government and due to which the funds are not yet provided to PMC.

“The locations and other specifications provided by PMC have been approved and finalised. The work to provide the health care staff and doctors will be done by us. Once the funds are received they will be immediately provided,” he said.