PMC demolishes illegal structure on waqf land in Pune
PMC anti-encroachment department demolished a 4,000 square feet ground plus one unauthorised structure in Pune that belonged to Alamgir Masjid Trust, a waqf registered Muslim endowment institution
The anti encroachment department of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) demolished a 4,000 square feet ground plus one building on Wednesday after Aurangabad member of parliament Imtiaz Jaleel tweeted pictures of an unauthorised structure which had come up on a portion of survey No. 55 waqf land spread over 46.04 acres belonging to Alamgir Masjid Trust, a waqf registered Muslim endowment institution.
Jaleel on August 21 tweeted to the PMC stating “Construction on Alamgir Masjid land on Kondhwa-Katraj road at survey No 55. This open daylight grabbing of waqf land needs to stop. Social workers in Pune should mobilise people and stop this .” (sic)
Former chief commissioner of income tax Akramul Jabbar Khan and social activist Saleem Mulla filed a complaint on August 25.
Yuvraj Deshmukh, superintending engineer at PMC building permission department said, “The waqf board has been following up the matter with us and accordingly action was taken and the building was demolished as it was an illegal construction.”
Pune regional waqf officer Khusro Khan said, “It was in illegal structure on waqf land and we had written to the PMC and police department for action. A request to lodge an FIR has also been made to the Kondhwa police in connection with the incident.”
On June 17, the Pune waqf board had lodged a case against eight persons for threatening waqf board officials in presence of police when the team had gone to erect sign boards across the area.
Former chief commissioner Khan said “We have been after the waqf board for removal of encroachment since November 2016. It is incumbent upon the board to remove illegal occupation of waqf properties and the power u/s 54 of the Wakf Act has to be exercised expeditiously . The delay in doing so creates multiple titles due to subsequent sales as it happened in this case - survey No .55 . Yet , notice u/s 54 is yet to be issued even after almost six years of our application . The demotion is on account of our keeping track of the activities on this land , informing the board members and interacting with the district revenue, police, municipal and registration authorities.”
Mulla said, “There are scores of encroachments on the land including mobile towers, hoardings and other commercial activities going on in the land. We have demanded removal of all encroachments on the land.”
Former CIC Shailesh Gandhi targeted by extortion gang
Mumbai: Former Central Information Commissioner Shailesh Gandhi has sought police investigation after a cybercriminal tried to extort money from him after an unsolicited intimate video call. Asthana's however failed to extract any money as Gandhi lodged a police complaint immediately after receiving the call. In his complaint, registered on Tuesday, Gandhi wrote that he received a video call from an unknown number on August 27. Gandhi then blocked the phone number.
CM Shinde meets Raj Thackeray; calls on Sena leaders on the occasion of Ganesh festival
Mumbai Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray at the latter's Dadar residence Shivtirth, to greet him for the Ganesh festival. The CM also called on other Shiv Sena leaders Manohar Joshi and Milind Narvekar, a close aide of Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, at their homes.
Shinde govt plans to restart housing loan scheme for policemen
The state government is planning to restart a scheme for police personnel under which they can procure loans from private banks to build their houses. The House Building Advance was started on April 10, 2017 when Devendra Fadnavis was chief minister. However, it was scrapped by the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray on June 7, 2022.
Punekars unhappy over Ganesh immersion arrangements
Pune: Though the Pune Municipal Corporation has set up immersion spots, mobile and artificial tanks, residents who carried out Ganesh visarjan (immersion) after one and a half days of the festival found the civic arrangements lacking in terms of poor staff deployment and unclean ghats. On Thursday, the second day of Ganeshotsav, many faithful performed immersion of the idol according to the tradition.
UGC steps up measures to grant autonomy to affiliated colleges
In line with the National Education Policy 2020, the University Grants Commission has started preparing comprehensive guidelines to provide autonomy to affiliated colleges, officials familiar with the development said on Thursday. The NEP envisages autonomy for all colleges currently affiliated to a university and recommends that they should eventually become autonomous degree-granting colleges. In 2018, two Delhi University colleges — St Stephen's and Hindu College — had approached the ministry of education seeking autonomy.
