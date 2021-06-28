PMC denies NCP allegation of discontinuing Swach contract

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has alleged that the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has planned to scrap the waste collection work with Swach and appoint a private contractor for the same.

However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led PMC administration has denied the allegations and said that the waste pickers are being misled.

Both ruling and opposition parties supported social activist Baba Adhav and assured him to continue the work of Swach organisation with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

At the same time both BJP and NCP attacked each other over the garbage collection and Swacch issue.

PMC’s contract with the Swach cooperative expired in December 2020 and only temporary extensions of one or two months have been granted since, adding to the uncertainty in this pandemic.

As the PMC did not continue the contract and did not accept their demands, social activist Baba Adhav carried out a morcha at the PMC headquarters.

MP Supriya Sule, Congress leader Mohan Joshi participated in the morcha and supported Adhav.

As Adhav staged agitations in front of municipal corporation, ruling BJP office bearers also joined the agitators and discussed with Adhav.

BJP leader and leader of house Ganesh Bidkar said, “Some people misguide the Swach waste pickers. PMC did not have any plan to discontinue their contract. I have given instructions to the PMC officials to prepare the proposal and submit for approval.”

NCP city unit president Prashant Jagtap said, “For the last 14 years more than 3,000 waste pickers have been working with PMC. They created the system but PMC is in a process to appoint a private contractor for garbage collection. If the garbage collection work gets handed over to the private firm, these 3,000 waste pickers will lose their livelihood. During Covid-19 pandemic, these workers work hard and the PMC must consider their demands.”

BOX

Demands made by waste pickers

-Life insurance cover for 7,000 registered waste-pickers, premiums to be paid by PMC.

-Covid incentive for working throughout the lockdown of ₹30 per month for slum households and ₹10 per month for other properties for six months for SWaCH waste pickers.

-Renewal of the PMC – SWaCH model for a 10-year period with due corrections of deficiencies such as increase in slum subsidy support to waste-pickers and provision of replacement system for emergency absences.

- Push-carts, buckets, bags and PPE, over-due from PMC for over 1.5 years.

- ID Cards to informal waste-pickers who are not part of the cooperative.

Space for efficient and safe sorting and recycling of waste.