PMC floats 53 crore tender for 24x7 water scheme in Sus, Mhalunge

After coming under sharp criticism from residents over water woes, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has floated ₹53 crore tender for constructing water supply infrastructure in Sus and Mahalunge region. The water department issued the tender on Saturday and has given a month’s deadline for the bidding process. Upon completion of the process, the work of commissioning water infrastructure under the 24x7 scheme is Sus and Mahalunge will be undertaken, said officials.

Aniruddha Pawaskar, head of water supply department, said, “The tender order has been issued and the bidding process will be completed as per guidelines.”

According to the water department, the city’s rapid geographic and demographic growth had led to a big spike in the demand for water. Both villages had seen unprecedented and rapid urbanization in the area during the past decade. However, the area residents had been without water for a long-time, prompting residents to approach the Bombay High Court with their water demands.

The twin villages were provided water once in fifteen days after which residents agitated against PMC water supply department. The civic body then started supplying water by deploying water tankers across the villages.

Former corporator Amol Balwadkar had petitioned PMC seeking inclusion of the area under 24x7 water scheme. Even the district guardian minister Chandrakant Patil had demanded the water demands of the villages be met by the civic body at the earliest.

Balwadkar said, “PMC has accepted the proposal and given approval for the same. The tenders were issued on Saturday and the commissioning of this scheme will put an end to water supply by tankers.”

In 2015, Balwadkar filed a public interest litigation (PIL) claiming insufficient water supply to as many as 250 societies in the area.

In 2017, the High Court directed PMC to stop allowing permission for new constructions and stop issuing completion certificates.

Objectives of water supply project

Safe and equitable water supply to all residents for the next 30 years

Distribution of water 24 hours every day

Reduce the amounts of water losses and non-revenue water (It is water that has been produced and is “lost” before it reaches the customer)

Ensuring technological, economical and environmental sustainability of water supply service

Introducing universal smart-metering of water consumption and application of water charges based on the effective water consumption by the consumer

Use of GIS-based technologies to integrate geo-spatial and real-time data

Deploying innovative and IEC (Information, Education and Communication) strategies in to proactively engage with residents