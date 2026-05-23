PMC forms panel to probe six-year-old’s death at DMH

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Friday constituted a four-member inquiry committee to investigate the death of a six-year-old girl during an eye procedure at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, amid allegations of medical negligence by the family. PMC has constituted inquiry committee to investigate the death of a six-year-old girl during an eye procedure at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, amid allegations of medical negligence by family. (HT FILE)

The committee has been asked to conduct a preliminary inquiry into the circumstances leading to the child’s death and submit a detailed report within seven days.

The panel will be headed by Dr Prashant Bothe, the medical superintendent of Kamla Nehru Hospital. Other members include two paediatricians, Dr Smita Sangade and Dr Kiran Mahankale, and anaesthetist Dr Aarti Kadam, all from Kamla Nehru Hospital.

The inquiry was ordered after the death of the child on May 18, who had undergone an eye-related surgical procedure at the private hospital. The family alleged negligence during treatment and demanded action against those responsible, officials said.

Dr Suryakant Devkar, assistant health chief of PMC, said the committee will examine the sequence of medical events, the treatment protocol followed during the procedure, and whether any lapse occurred in handling the case. “The medical negligence is being probed by the experts from the Sassoon General Hospital. Once the report is submitted by the civic doctors’ panel, further action will be taken,” he said.