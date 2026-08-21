PMC fund row widens as BJP moves against two NCP corporators after audit demand

Political friction between the BJP and its NCP (Ajit Pawar) ally in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has intensified, with development funds linked to two NCP corporators being reallocated after they backed a demand to audit development works in the Kothrud assembly constituency represented by BJP leader Chandrakant Patil.

The latest flashpoint is the reconsideration of a ₹12 crore development allocation for NCP corporator Amol Balwadkar’s ward, days after he sought scrutiny of development works in Kothrud. The proposal was approved by the PMC general body by a 73-13 vote on Tuesday.

A separate move at the standing committee meeting on Thursday shifted ₹12 crore earmarked for development works in NCP corporator Suhas Tingre’s Ward 2-D to Ward 3 through reclassification. Tingre had seconded Balwadkar’s demand for an inquiry into works linked to Patil.

The developments have brought fresh strain to the BJP-NCP (Ajit Pawar) relationship at the civic level, despite the two parties being partners in the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra.

Balwadkar, a standing committee member, said his demand was limited to examining a single development work in which he suspected irregularities and that he had not named anyone.

“I had requested scrutiny of one development work, suspecting irregularity in the work. I never named anyone. The expenses incurred for the work were estimated at ₹40 lakh and the actual work appears to be worth less than ₹7 lakh. There are several such works, out of which I had asked for information about one,” he said.

Balwadkar alleged that the fund decision was politically motivated and said he would challenge it in court. “They took it personally and removed the budget allocation. The funds were meant for public development works,” he said.

Tingre said the ₹12 crore allocation withdrawn from his ward was meant for development works planned over the next six months, including roads, pavements and drainage.

“Today, during the standing committee meeting, funds worth ₹12 crore have been reallocated to Ward 3. These funds were supposed to be used for planned development work and would have benefited senior citizens, children and other residents of my ward,” he said.

The proposal concerning Balwadkar’s allocation was taken up during Tuesday’s general body meeting amid a procedural dispute. House leader Ganesh Bidkar sought to place 112 proposals from various committees and those under the municipal commissioner’s powers on the agenda.

Balwadkar objected and demanded that each proposal be read out before being taken up, while opposition leader Nilesh Nikam sought permission for him to speak. The proposal was nevertheless put to vote and passed 73-13. Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) corporators remained neutral, according to the proceedings.

The sequence has triggered allegations in civic political circles that budgetary decisions are being used to settle political differences. However, there is no independent evidence establishing that the fund reallocations were ordered as retaliation for the audit demand. The developments have nevertheless exposed growing differences between the BJP and NCP (Ajit Pawar) within the PMC, even as the two parties remain allies in the state government.