PMC increases bed count for Covid patients

Pune: After non-availability of beds in the city for Covid patients, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday acquired six private hospitals. As per officials, more private hospitals will be acquired if needed.

Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar said during a press meet on Thursday that in the last 15 days itself, PMC has reserved over 7,500 beds for Covid patients.

“Oxygen beds have also been increased from 2,200 to 2,800 and ventilator beds have increased from 290 to 550. In addition to this, 200 more beds will be made available for Covid patients,” said Kumar.

He said that to resolve the matter of bed availability for Covid patients, Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) hospital in Bibwewadi and Army Institute of Cardio Thoracic Sciences (AICTS), Pune will give beds for Covid patients.

“200 more beds will be added through these two hospitals. There are 70 oxygen beds and 20 ICU beds at Bibwewadi and 20 ventilator beds and 20 oxygen beds at AICTS Pune. AICTS Pune will give 20 more beds each in the next few days,” said Kumar.

He said that private hospitals have added 20 more beds with ventilators in the last three days.

“In the next five days, 60 more beds will be added to manage the issue. Many citizens call the helpline number to check bed availability. So, we have more lines available now to help the beneficiaries,” said Kumar.

He added that Pune city now has 612 ventilator beds. “Earlier the number was 551. We will get more beds if needed for Covid patients,” said Kumar.

As per the district administration, 423 beds have been increased in the district from Thursday. There are 34 beds with ventilator, 231 beds with oxygen and 158 non-oxygen beds available in the city as the city sees a rise in the number of Covid cases.