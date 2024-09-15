PMC intensifies vector-borne disease control measures

PUNE Given a sharp rise in vector-borne disease cases, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has launched a case-concentrated containment initiative across the city, said officials. Given spike in vector-borne disease cases, PMC has launched a case-concentrated containment initiative across the city. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

This year PMC has reported 202 cases of Dengue, 176 cases of Chikungunya and 101 cases of Zika virus.

According to the recommendation of the experts from the National Center for Vector Borne Diseases Control (NCVBDC) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), PMC health officials will now not only focus on the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which is commonly associated with urban outbreaks of these diseases but also pay attention to other mosquito species like Aedes albopictus and Aedes japonicus. These species can survive in outdoor environments and pose a growing threat to public health, said a senior PMC doctor on anonymity.

Dr Rajesh Dighe, assistant health officer of PMC, said, “As part of a trial run, the civic body recently carried out case-concentrated activities in Kharadi and Erandwane, areas that had reported a surge in cases. These targeted efforts yielded promising results, encouraging PMC officials to expand the initiative citywide.”

“The traditional ways of surveillance, fogging and containment activities on demand of citizens and elected members won’t be followed,” he said.

Rajendra Bhosale, PMC, municipal commissioner, reviewed the situation on Friday and directed health officials to intensify containment efforts. Ensure enhanced vector control measures and expanding Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) activities to raise awareness about preventive measures among citizens, instructed the commissioner.

During the meeting, Bhosale also emphasised the importance of timely procurement of adequate stocks of insecticides, bio-larvicides, and essential medicines for treatment.

With erratic rains in the city, the situation is conducive for mosquito breeding and eventually vector-borne disease cases. Water has accumulated in many spots that would facilitate mosquito breeding and eventually lead to a surge in vector-borne disease cases.

Dr Dighe, who is also head of the vector-borne disease control programme, said, the Malaria Surveillance Officers (MSI) will visit, housing societies, chawls and public places to eliminate mosquito breeding.

“Fumigation and spraying insecticides will be done indoors and outdoors on a mass scale. A large stock of Bio larvicides and insecticides will be procured. Also, adequate stock of medicines and testing kits have been made available at PMC-run hospitals and sentimental centres,” he added.