PMC intervention helps ease traffic situation at Nal stop flyover

In order to ease the traffic chaos at Nal Stop flyover, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and traffic police took various steps like shifting the PMPML bus stop, readjusting the signal timings, traffic diversions from other small roads and deploying more traffic personnels to monitor the situation.

While other streets such as Sinhagad road and University roads are facing traffic jams due to construction of flyovers, the situation at the both ends of Nal stop flyover on Karve road has improved, noted citizens and civic officials.

Majority of people coming from Abhinav chowk were facing problem while moving towards Paud phata as the length of the road had reduced due to the flyover. Sanket Joshi who travels from Karve road daily said, “The condition on Karve road has improved. Earlier, though flyover was inaugurated, it had created more chaos instead of helping the situation. But now it is better. Due to monsoons, there is slow moving traffic which is acceptable.”

At least 35,000 to 40,000 vehicles pass through the flyover during peak hours, said officials.

The flyover was inaugurated on March 13, following which many citizen activists and locals had accused Maha-Metro and PMC of wrongly designing it without taking into account overall commuters’ numbers.

PMC traffic planner Srinivas Bonala said, “It is true that some relief has come through at Nal stop flyover, but it requires more intervention. The administration will take time to solve all the problems.”

“To improve the situation further, PMC will need to bring some modifications but as metro work is in progress, these modifications will be introduced later after taking feedback from citizens. There is scope for some modifications. The MSRTC buses will be diverted on flyover and decision on U-turn below the flyover is pending,” said Bonala.