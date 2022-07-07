PMC intervention helps ease traffic situation at Nal stop flyover
In order to ease the traffic chaos at Nal Stop flyover, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and traffic police took various steps like shifting the PMPML bus stop, readjusting the signal timings, traffic diversions from other small roads and deploying more traffic personnels to monitor the situation.
While other streets such as Sinhagad road and University roads are facing traffic jams due to construction of flyovers, the situation at the both ends of Nal stop flyover on Karve road has improved, noted citizens and civic officials.
Majority of people coming from Abhinav chowk were facing problem while moving towards Paud phata as the length of the road had reduced due to the flyover. Sanket Joshi who travels from Karve road daily said, “The condition on Karve road has improved. Earlier, though flyover was inaugurated, it had created more chaos instead of helping the situation. But now it is better. Due to monsoons, there is slow moving traffic which is acceptable.”
At least 35,000 to 40,000 vehicles pass through the flyover during peak hours, said officials.
The flyover was inaugurated on March 13, following which many citizen activists and locals had accused Maha-Metro and PMC of wrongly designing it without taking into account overall commuters’ numbers.
PMC traffic planner Srinivas Bonala said, “It is true that some relief has come through at Nal stop flyover, but it requires more intervention. The administration will take time to solve all the problems.”
“To improve the situation further, PMC will need to bring some modifications but as metro work is in progress, these modifications will be introduced later after taking feedback from citizens. There is scope for some modifications. The MSRTC buses will be diverted on flyover and decision on U-turn below the flyover is pending,” said Bonala.
-
CM Eknath Shinde reviews Pune Metro project work
PUNE Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde, on Thursday, met Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha- Metro) managing director Brijesh Dixit in Mumbai and reviewed the Pune Metro project. Shinde, who earlier held the portfolio of the urban development ministry was also informed about the current status of the 48.2 km phase 2 project report of Pune Metro. “The CM has assured us that Pune Metro project would get all possible assistance,” said Dixit.
-
Khambatki ghat tunnel work gains pace
Work on the new, six-lane Khambatki tunnel on national highway 4 (NH-4) is going on in full swing and is expected to be completed in a year. “After threading and benching work, both tunnels have been completed. Work on the pillar is going on in the valley and it will take around one year for completion,” said Anil Gorad, manager technical, National Highway Authority of India.
-
If elected Prez, will remain accountable only to Constitution: Sinha
Joint Opposition candidate for the President's post Yashwant Sinha on Thursday said if Sinha, a former Union minister who was in Lucknow seeking support for his candidature got elected, the “misuse of central investigative agencies” will stop from the very next day of his oath taking. Sinha, a former Union minister who was in Lucknow seeking support for his candidature, said if elected he would remain accountable only to the Constitution and will be committed to guarding the elected governments in states.
-
Chief minister Eknath Shinde interacts with injured warkaris
As many as 17 warkaris heading towards Pandhapur were hit by a transport vehicle on Wednesday following which the CM granted Rs 25,000 each to the injured for treatment. Chief minister Eknath Shinde called up Miraj government medical college, district medical officer, Dr Roopesh Shinde, and interacted with injured warkaris. Earlier, Shinde had announced a toll waiver for vehicles carrying warkaris or devotees of Lord Vitthal visiting Pandharpur town on Ashadi Ekadashi on July 10.
-
Kanwar Yatra: Meerut admn chalk out detailed traffic plan
Keeping in the view the rush of devotees during the annual Kanwar Yatra scheduled between July 14 and 26, the district administrative officials have prepared a detailed traffic plan for commuters using the busy Delhi-Dehradun highway and other important routes in western UP. Jitendra Srivastava also shared a detailed traffic route for the ease of commuters. Route 1 Traffic on Delhi-Meerut Expressway will be allowed only upto Dasna interchange in Ghaziabad.
