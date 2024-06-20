PMC issues advisory after typhoid outbreak 

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued a health advisory for citizens after a rise in the number of typhoid cases in the city. The civic body has urged citizens to be cautious and to follow measures to prevent waterborne diseases, officials said on Thursday. The advisory further stated that patients suffering from diarrhoea, dysentery, chills, fever etc. should visit the nearest PMC hospitals and get treated. (HT PHOTO)

The advisory mentions the dos and don’ts that need to be followed given the monsoon season and expected surge in waterborne diseases. Waterborne diseases spread due to consumption of contaminated water or food. Citizens are asked to drink only clean potable water. Water from unused wells should not be used for drinking. Stale and unhygienic stored food should not be consumed.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Dr Suryakant Devkar, assistant health officer of PMC, said, “Citizens with symptoms like nausea, cold, fever, diarrhoea etc. should report to the nearest government hospitals.”

The advisory further stated that patients suffering from diarrhoea, dysentery, chills, fever etc. should visit the nearest PMC hospitals and get treated.

The advisory also mentioned measures for vector-borne disease like avoiding storing water for more than five days. Containers storing drinking water should be emptied once a week, washed, wiped and kept dry. Mosquito breeding in and around the house should be prevented.