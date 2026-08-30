PMC plans safety, civic upgrades at Vithabai Pujari Garden

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has planned a series of safety and infrastructure upgrades at the Late Vithabai Pujari Garden in Maharshinagar, focusing on security, visitor facilities and overall upkeep, civic officials said on Saturday. Additional municipal commissioner (Special) Omprakash Divate inspected the garden on Friday under the guidance of municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram. (HT PHOTO)

Additional municipal commissioner (Special) Omprakash Divate inspected the garden on Friday under the guidance of municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram. Officials reviewed the boundary wall, security arrangements, lake, toilets, lighting, CCTV system and accommodation for security guards.

PMC member Prasannaajit Vairagghe, joint municipal commissioner Dr Ashok Ghorpade, garden superintendent Santoshkumar Kamble and senior engineering officials were present during the inspection.

Divate directed officials to resolve pending legal matters related to the garden in coordination with the legal, construction and property departments.

The boundary wall will undergo a structural audit. If found unsafe, it will be demolished and replaced with a concrete wall. Concertina wire will also be installed at vulnerable points to prevent unauthorised entry.

The civic body plans to desilt the lake during the coming summer season. Officials have been asked to schedule the work so it does not disrupt other activities in the garden. New toilets with separate facilities for men, women and persons with disabilities are also planned.

Security arrangements will be strengthened by developing accommodation for guards within the garden premises to support round-the-clock security. The lighting system will also be upgraded, with taller electrical poles to be installed where required. CCTV cameras will be added at suitable locations.

The PMC also plans to make the garden more informative for visitors by installing information boards or QR codes near trees, providing scientific information about different species.

Officials have been directed to complete the proposed works in a planned and time-bound manner, with the focus on improving safety, maintenance, accessibility and basic amenities at the garden.