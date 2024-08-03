PMC receives plaint of pothole-riddled road, repairs just one spot

Despite receiving complaints about multiple potholes and trenches on Dhanori Road, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Road department repaired just one pothole on the stretch. A photo of a pothole was also received by him, and the complaint was assigned to junior engineer Nilam Gaikwad. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT PHOTO)

The Head of the PMC, road department, Anirudhha Pawaskar received the complaint regarding the road’s poor condition navigating through Dhanori gaon on Tuesday. A photo of a pothole was also received by him, and the complaint was assigned to junior engineer Nilam Gaikwad.

Gaikwad visited the location on Thursday evening and cleared only one pothole she received in the complaint. However, despite her physical visit the multiple potholes and trenches on the same road were left unattended. She also sent the picture of this cleared pothole to Pawaskar.

An area resident said, “The 500-meter stretch of Dhanori-Charholi road starting from Parijat sweets to Fitniq gym multiple potholes and trenches leading to regular traffic congestion and hardship to commuters and area residents. The road is narrow and has a bottleneck in the Gaothan area and heavy vehicles from nearby construction sites use this road. I am amused to see how can PMC close the complaint after clearing a single pothole,” he said.

Reacting to the issue Gaikwad said, “The hot mix plant of PMC is closed hence the other potholes are left unattended. We will clear them soon and the team will visit the area on Friday evening to conduct the repair work.”

Chandrasen Nagtilak, assistant commissioner, Yerawada-Kalas Ward Office of PMC, said, the hold mix plant has been closed since July 26 due to the heavy rains.

“The cold mix is used in such situations to clear the potholes on priority. I will investigate the issue and ask the respective Junior engineer to clear the potholes and trenches,” he said.

Amar Thakur, another area resident, said, “The road is narrow and given the large number of potholes and trenches with heavy vehicles and school buses using there is a regular problem of traffic congestion on this stretch,” he said.

PMC road department head Pawaskar also assured to look into the issue.