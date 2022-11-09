PMC removes illegal flexes, ignores supporting structures from footpaths

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) anti-encroachment squad and sky signs department has not cleared the bamboo structures used to put up flexes after removing the latter from many footpaths despite orders from the Pune municipal commissioner to keep these spaces dedicated for pedestrians.

According to the anti-encroachment squad and sky signs department, over 3,000 flexes have been pulled down from different parts of the city in the past one week.

The sky signs department has been facing criticism from residents with many using the social media to highlight footpaths encroached by posters of political leaders, birthday messages and advertisements.

Many of the online posts state the footpath encroachment mess at Aundh, Baner, Balewadi, Vishrantwadi, Sinhgad Road, Chandni Chowk, Mohammadwadi, NIBM, Kondhwa and Bhavani Peth areas.

Social activist Vihar Durve said, “The removal of flex is an eyewash as the bamboo structures are not touched by the anti-encroachment squad and these illegal structures cause inconvenience to pedestrians.”

Madhav Jagtap, head, PMC anti-encroachment department, said, “We have removed the flexes and will clear the footpaths of bamboo structures later. The action is undertaken as per the Bombay Municipal Corporation (BMC) Act.”