PMC removes property tax condition for urban poor health scheme

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has scrapped the property tax criterion for beneficiaries of the ‘Late Deputy Chief Minister Ajitdada Pawar Urban Poor Health Scheme’, widening access to subsidised treatment for low-income families, officials said on Saturday. . The standing committee has now removed this restriction. (HT)

The condition, introduced during the administrator’s rule, barred citizens paying over ₹5,000 in property tax from availing benefits. The standing committee has now removed this restriction.

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant health chief, said, “The standing committee removed the condition of property tax, stating that when the scheme was launched, there was no condition of property tax. Now more people will be eligible for the scheme. However, the criteria of annual income of ₹1.60 lakh will be mandatory.”

Launched in 2010 and recently renamed after Ajitdada Pawar, the scheme offers free or subsidised treatment at affiliated hospitals. PMC covers expenses up to ₹1 lakh, extending to ₹2 lakh for critical illnesses, and spends around ₹50–60 crore annually.

Standing committee chairman Shrinath Bhimale said, “Due to the property tax condition, many poor and middle-income families were being deprived of the scheme. Following this, the standing committee decided to remove this condition. Under the scheme, beneficiaries are eligible for treatment assistance of up to ₹1 lakh for various illnesses, while for serious conditions such as heart disease, cancer and kidney ailments, the assistance can go up to ₹2 lakh.”

Officials said the clause had been introduced earlier to curb misuse. Its removal was proposed by BJP corporator Bala Oswal and approved by the committee.