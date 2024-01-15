PMC seeks 6 months extension to complete 24x7 water scheme

The water department of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has sought an extension of six months to complete the 24x7 regular and equal water supply scheme. The major work is remaining to install around one lakh automatic water metres in the city, said official. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The proposal for this extension is currently under administrative review and awaits approval from the municipal commissioner.

PMC has undertaken an ambitious plan to curb 40 per cent of leakages in the municipal water distribution system, aiming to achieve a balanced water supply. The plan, devised with a perspective of the next 30 years and a projected population of 49, 21,663, comes with an estimated cost of ₹2,818.46 crore.

The scheme received approval during the primary PMC meeting in May 2015, and the actual groundwork began in 2018 following the appointment of a consultant and project planning.

Nandkishor Jagtap, head, water supply department of PMC, said, “The physical work of the scheme was started in 2018. As per terms and conditions, we had given a five-year deadline to complete the scheme in April 2023. However, due to Covid-19 pandemic, work was halted. Therefore, we gave an extension to contractors up until November 2023.”

“Now, we have tabled a proposal to give an extension to the scheme up to six months. At present, 25-30 per cent of work remains to complete the scheme. We have to lay down around 80 kilometres of pipelines. The major work is remaining to install around one lakh automatic water metres in the city,” he added.

A senior official of the water supply department requesting anonymity, said, “The scheme of the installation of water metres, met with opposition from citizens and political leaders. Concerns revolve around potential water theft detection and fears of increased water bills post-meter installation. Consequently, the installation of water metres has lagged behind other aspects of the project, failing to meet the anticipated progress.”