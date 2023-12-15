PMC seeks permission from central zoo authorities for dog park in Katraj

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has recently written to the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) requesting permission to set up a dog park within the periphery of Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park (RGZP). The civic body also intends to set up more such dog parks in the city, the officials said. The purpose of having this amenity is to provide a dedicated place for pet owners to have their pets given ample outings to promote their behaviour enrichment, says official. (HT FILE)

The civic body in the letter written on Tuesday, stated, “The project site is within the zoo periphery, opinion from CZA is requested as to how best the project can be implemented without the breach of stated norms of CZA and fitted in within the framework of recognition of zoo rules.”

“PMC envisions establishing the ‘Dog Park’ in the premises of RGZP in the isolated stretch along the southern periphery. The project requires around 4 to 5 acres of space out of the total land area meant for running the zoo. The purpose of having this amenity is to provide a dedicated place for pet owners to have their pets given ample outings to promote their behaviour enrichment. The project is being proposed by the Health Department of PMC as the zoo premises is the appropriate site considering space availability and location,” said Ashok Ghorpade, garden superintendent of PMC, in the letter.

The PMC in June this year decided to set up the city’s first pet dog park on a 3.5 acres plot on the Katraj-Kondwa road. A budget provision of ₹1 crore has been made for its construction. The plot originally belonged to PMC-run RGZP. Some of the pillars of the ongoing flyover of Katraj-Kondwa road are erected on this plot. Due to this, the land below the pillars can’t be utilised for the expansion of the Katraj Zoo.

The CZA had denied permission for the expansion of the zoo or keeping cages on this plot as the loud noises of vehicles may make zoo animals anxious and distressed. However, the RGZP has no objection to utilising the said land for the Dog Park project and the land was considered for the project.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament, Maneka Gandhi has written to the PMC appreciating the move to set up Dog Park.

Dr Sarika Funde, veterinary superintendent of PMC, said, the dog park project has been approved by the building construction department of PMC after which the proposal has been sent to the CZA for their approval. Funde, further informed the civic body intends to set up more such dog parks in Hadapsar, Baner, and Kalyani Nagar.

“The veterinary department has sent a proposal to the Building Construction department requesting plots in these areas where the Dog Parks can be set up. There are several plots which are reserved by the PMC out of which the suitable plots are likely to be approved for the Parks,” she said.