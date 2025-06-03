PMC seeks withdrawal of offence in wildlife orphanage case citing administrative oversight

Two years after a forest offence was registered under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has formally requested the forest department to withdraw the case filed against its zoo director and other officials. The PMC maintains that the irregularities observed at the now-defunct wildlife orphanage were administrative lapses—not deliberate violations. The PMC maintains that the irregularities observed at the now-defunct wildlife orphanage were administrative lapses—not deliberate violations. (FILE)

In a letter dated May 30, the PMC also requested the return of a four-horned antelope and a jackal that were seized by the forest department during an inspection in June 2023. The civic body noted that it has since secured retrospective approval from the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) for housing these animals, granted on December 8, 2023.

The case stems from an April 2023 inspection by the forest department at the Wildlife Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre (WARRC), operated by the Indian Herpetological Society (IHS) under a formal agreement with the PMC. Inspectors found several violations, including unauthorized long-term housing of wild animals, failure to obtain CZA permissions for breeding, and inadequate documentation.

Following the inspection, a forest offence was registered on September 14, 2023, against zoo director Rajkumar Jadhav under Sections 2(16-G), 9, 39, and 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act.

In its communication to the forest department, the PMC emphasized that the day-to-day operations of the orphanage were managed by the IHS, which was responsible for animal care, record-keeping, and coordination with authorities. The PMC argued that the violations were procedural oversights by the NGO, not intentional misconduct by civic officials.

Citing a standing committee resolution dated February 9, 2024, the PMC noted it has officially shut down the wildlife orphanage and ended its association with IHS. Now that the matter is “regularized,” the PMC has urged the forest department to withdraw the case and permit the return of the seized animals to the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park.

Jadhav said, “The irregularities occurred inadvertently, and no intentional harm was done to the animals. We have since obtained all required permissions from the Central Zoo Authority. As we were not directly responsible for the orphanage’s management, I believe the case against me should be withdrawn.”

Mahadev Mohite, deputy conservator of forest, Pune division, acknowledged the administrative nature of the violations. He said, “The offence mainly pertains to record-keeping lapses. No animal cruelty or intentional harm was found. Since the matter involves the zoo, we will ask the PMC to submit its report to the Maharashtra Zoo Authority (MZA), which is the competent body to decide the next course of action.”

However, Aditya Paranjape, wildlife warden, Pune forest department, stressed the need for accountability. “Irregularities were identified and a case was registered. Someone must take responsibility, and appropriate action should be taken against the concerned authority or individual,” he said.

IHS began its involvement with the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park in Pune around 2008, when it took on the management of the zoo’s WARRC. For approximately 15 years, IHS collaborated closely with the zoo’s wildlife unit, focusing on the rescue, rehabilitation, and care of reptiles and other wildlife found in urban areas.

Meanwhile, the forest department’s newly constructed Transit Treatment Centre (TTC), which replaces the orphanage, is now operational and reportedly running under stricter oversight.