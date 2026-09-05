PMC sets time limit to speed up tender scrutiny

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has directed officials to complete the scrutiny and approval of development work tenders within fixed timelines, amid concerns over delays in the tender process. Officials have been asked to seek guidance from the city engineer in exceptional cases involving technical issues related to a contractor’s eligibility. (HT FILE)

According to an office order issued on Friday by PMC municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram, technical scrutiny and the process of deciding the eligibility of bidders should be completed within 15 days. Besides, officials have been asked to ensure that tender proposals reach the tender recommendation committee without delay so that decisions are not held up.

Officials have been asked to seek guidance from the city engineer in exceptional cases involving technical issues related to a contractor’s eligibility.

After acceptance of a tender, scrutiny of the technical bid should be completed within seven days. The financial bid should then be opened and the lowest bidder’s recommendation processed for approval without delay.

Furthermore, for tenders of up to ₹25 lakh, the work order must be issued within three days of approval. For tenders above ₹25 lakh, the process must be completed within seven days.

The order warns that if works fail to start within the prescribed period because of departmental delays, responsibility will be fixed on the concerned department head or deputy commissioner. Disciplinary action may follow if delays continue.