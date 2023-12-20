close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / PMC solid waste dept to start night surveillance

PMC solid waste dept to start night surveillance

By Sidddharth Gadkari
Dec 20, 2023

In the recent past, PMC officials visited Indore in Madhya Pradesh to study the steps taken by the administration to keep the city clean

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) plans to install a Public Address system (PA) on vehicles to create cleanliness awareness among the people as well as conduct night patrols in the city and prevent open dumping of garbage and debris. The authorities are also going to form flying squads to take action against those who violate the rules.

PMC plans to install a Public Address system (PA) on vehicles to create cleanliness awareness among the people as well as conduct night patrols in the city and prevent open dumping of garbage and debris. (HT PHOTO)
PMC plans to install a Public Address system (PA) on vehicles to create cleanliness awareness among the people as well as conduct night patrols in the city and prevent open dumping of garbage and debris. (HT PHOTO)

In the recent past, PMC officials visited Indore in Madhya Pradesh to study the steps taken by the administration to keep the city clean. Indore has been adjudged the cleanest city in India in the Swachh Survekshan for the six years in a row. After that, the PMC solid waste management department is taking different initiatives like intensifying actions on violators for uncleanliness, and collection of garbage in two shifts. Setting up a PA system is one of the parts of these initiatives.

A public address system (or PA system) is an electronic system comprising microphones, amplifiers, loudspeakers, and related equipment.

The PMC solid waste management department has decided to procure 18 vans and place a PA system for night patrolling as well as creating awareness of cleanliness among the people in the city and funds of 34 lakh have been allocated for the purpose.

The PMC standing committee has already sanctioned proposals to procure vans. While speaking to Hindustan Times, Sandeep Kadam, head of PMC Solid Waste management department said, “In the first phase, the solid waste department has given orders for four vans which will be coming in a fortnight. The main aim of the initiative is to create awareness among the people regarding cleanliness and solid waste rules and the announcements will air in three shifts. We will depute a flying squad which will patrol different parts of the city and also take action on violators.”

He further said, “On an experiment basis, we will depute vans in outskirt areas, especially at Ahmednagar Road, Hadapsar, Yewalewadi area where people are dumping garbage, and construction debris in open public spaces. They will take immediate action and also click photographs and maintain a record for taking action.”

Sign out