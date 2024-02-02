PMC takes down illegal hoarding at Tilak Chowk

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) removed an illegal hoarding put up behind the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Police Chowky at Tilak Chowk on Thursday. While the civic officials claimed that the hoarding was located on private land, it was later found to be put on PMC-owned property. (HT PHOTO)

Despite instructions to pull down the hoarding, the Kasba Ward Office did not act. While the civic officials claimed that the hoarding was located on private land, it was later found to be put on PMC-owned property.

The civic administration has suspended three employees for not removing the illegal hoarding.

Additional municipal commissioner had recently issued the order to remove the illegal hoarding and submit the action report.

Madhav Jagtap, head, PMC anti-encroachment department, said, “As instructed by the additional municipal commissioner, PMC pulled down the illegal hoarding on Thursday.”