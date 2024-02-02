 PMC takes down illegal hoarding at Tilak Chowk - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Pune / PMC takes down illegal hoarding at Tilak Chowk

PMC takes down illegal hoarding at Tilak Chowk

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 02, 2024 08:40 AM IST

Pune Municipal Corporation removes illegal hoarding at Tilak Chowk after it was found to be on PMC-owned property. Three employees suspended.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) removed an illegal hoarding put up behind the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Police Chowky at Tilak Chowk on Thursday.

While the civic officials claimed that the hoarding was located on private land, it was later found to be put on PMC-owned property. (HT PHOTO)
While the civic officials claimed that the hoarding was located on private land, it was later found to be put on PMC-owned property. (HT PHOTO)

Despite instructions to pull down the hoarding, the Kasba Ward Office did not act. While the civic officials claimed that the hoarding was located on private land, it was later found to be put on PMC-owned property.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

The civic administration has suspended three employees for not removing the illegal hoarding.

Additional municipal commissioner had recently issued the order to remove the illegal hoarding and submit the action report.

Madhav Jagtap, head, PMC anti-encroachment department, said, “As instructed by the additional municipal commissioner, PMC pulled down the illegal hoarding on Thursday.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On