PMC to collect ₹50 per day from illegal hawkers for garbage collection
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has started to collect ₹50 per day from hawkers who are doing business illegally on public roads. The fee collection began on April 1 and will be used for garbage collection and administrative work.
PMC anti-encroachment department head Madhav Jagtap said, “The civic body has started collecting ₹50 per day from illegal hawkers.The standing committee of the PMC had approved this resolution on December 17, 2021, which is now being executed by the administration.”
A PMC official requesting anonymity said, “Despite multiple drives by the PMC, these hawkers keep mushrooming across the city and often tend to do business in the same spot. The civic body cannot keep up with the number of drives as there is added political pressure. These illegal hawkers use the public space and often surround it with garbage which is later supposed to be cleaned up by the PMC. The ₹50 per day fee is only for collecting garbage and administrative work. This fee does not make the hawkers’ business legal.”
“Instead of collecting fees, the civic body should concentrate on clearing the place rather than encouraging their business with a mere fee. As a politician we cannot speak about these things out in the open. An honest and legal trader purchases a shop for a minimum of ₹50 lakh, but these illegal hawkers, want to use public space for free. Some hawkers do more business than the traders who do business legally,” said a senior politician requesting anonymity.
Mumbai Sessions Court refuses bail to Nigerian national involved in bank fraud
The Mumbai Sessions Court has rejected the bail plea of a Nigerian national allegedly involved in siphoning off ₹5.43 crore of several account holders of the Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait by creating 78 fake accounts. A total of ₹5.43 crores was transferred to 78 different bank accounts. Michael Okhonko is the mastermind of the crime and used to pay ₹2,000 to every person who helped him open a new bank account.
Bengaluru PUBG player makes fake bomb threat call to win game
On March 30, a 12-year-old boy from Bengaluru allegedly made a bomb threat call to the Railway Police Helpline. He claimed to have kept a bomb at the Yelahanka railway station. Boy's motive was to stop his classmate from boarding the Kacheguda Express at the station as he would then lose his partner in PUBG and would have to stop playing the game. The boy had reportedly used the phone his parents had given him.
Back home after retirement, soldier finds wife hacked to death in Punjab
On returning after Jasbir's retirement, a soldier was shocked to find his wife hacked to death at their house in the Park Avenue locality of Tarn Taran city on Friday evening, police said on Saturday. Police registered a case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Tarn Taran City police station against unidentified assailants.
Muslim girl apologises to varsity probe panel after row over Namaz in classroom
Six days after a controversy erupted over a Muslim girl offering namaz inside a classroom in Madhya Pradesh, the student has tendered a written apology to an inquiry panel that was set by the university to probe the matter, the registrar of Dr Hari Singh Gaur Central University said. Registrar Santosh Sohgaura, who is also the head of the inquiry committee, said no conspiracy was found in the matter.
Punjab’s AAP govt ‘bachha’ party: Haryana minister Vij
Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Saturday dubbed Punjab's AAP government a “bachha party”, lacking “complete knowledge of issues”. Vij's remark came a day after the Punjab assembly passed a resolution seeking immediate transfer of Chandigarh to the state. Also read: Kejriwal, Mann to hold roadshow in Ahmedabad to boost Gujarat poll fight Vij also termed Punjab's Bhagwant Mann government as being at the “infancy stage” whose “milk teeth have not broken yet”.
