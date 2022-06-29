PMC to continue running biogas plants
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday clarified that it will run eight small biogas plants, which it planned to shut down, by making technological changes.
HT in the edition dated June 29 carried a report “25 biogas plants set up at Rs100 crore to be shut down by Pune civic body”.
PMC additional commissioner Kunal Khemnar and solid waste management department head Asha Raut said, “Of the 25 plants, 13 are operational and will not be shut down. Of the remaining 12 plants, PMC will change the technology of eight plants and use four plants for other purposes.”
Khemnar said, “PMC would continue its policy to decentralise solid waste processing in the city. The spots allocated for solid waste management across the city will not be used for any other purpose.”
June 10 Atala violence: Remand of two accused ends
The 24-hour remand of the two accused of violence at Atala ended on Wednesday following which they were escorted back to Naini Central Jail in the morning. Police officials questioned the two accused Mohd Ekhlaq and Abdul Rehman in connection with the violence and persons who incited them to join the protests. The police officials said that Mohd Ekhlaq gave information about one Hafiz who incited him and others to reach Atala on June 10.
Two girls flee from Prayagraj shelter, security set to be reviewed at homes
Security at women and child shelters in the district will be reviewed following the escape of two minor girls from a shelter in Civil Lines on June 25. In the recent incident, two girls aged between 14 and 17 years escaped from a shelter five days back. The girls escaped despite the presence of two security personnel at the main gate. The role of the security guards in the incident is under the scanner.
Helmetless rider killed in Pune road accident
A 18-year-old helmetless rider lost Karan Haridas Barkade (18) of Antulenagar in Kondhwa-Budruk, who worked at an electrical shop's life after being run over by a speeding truck on Tuesday morning. According to the police officials, the accident occurred at around 10 am on Tuesday. Karan Haridas Barkade (18) of Antulenagar in Kondhwa-Budruk, who worked at an electrical shop, was riding his motorcycle when a truck loaded with sugar rammed into his bike near Khadi Machine chowk.
KGMU transfers: 20 effected; staff stuck in one dept for years to be shifted
Employees of the King George's Medical University in Lucknow, who had been in one department for 10-15 years, are being transferred to other departments on the instructions of the Governor. In the first phase, KGMU registrar Ashutosh Kumar Dwivedi ordered the transfer of 20 employees on Wednesday, creating a flutter among employees who have stayed put in one department for years. In his order, the registrar instructed the transferred employees to join new duties immediately.
This too shall pass, says Raut, BJP talks of ‘karma’ as Uddhav leaves CM’s chair
Minutes after the Supreme Court refused to stay Maharashtra governor's direction to the Maha Vikas Aghadi government to take a floor test on Thursday, Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray announced that he is resigning from the post of chief minister of Maharashtra as he “did not want to play number games”. Moments later, celebrations began in the Bharatiya Janata Party camp as party leaders were huddled to a legislative meeting.
