PMC to deposit 35 lakh for piece of defence land at Viman nagar

he Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will be paying a deposit of ₹35 lakh for the 2,350 square metre defence land which is required to complete an alternate road for reaching Pune international airport from Viman Nagar.

The alternate road is partially complete. Once that half-acre land is handed over by the defence, the road work will be done, said, officials.

“The new alternate route coming from Viman Nagar will be more beneficial for the flyers who will be coming out from the new terminal building as they will not have to come on Symbiosis college road and they can go straight from Viman Nagar. PMC will be constructing the road and they are in talks with the defence department,” said Santosh Dhoke, Pune airport director.

“We are in talks with the defence department and soon the land will be handed over for the construction of the road,” said an official from Pune Municipal corporation road department requesting anonymity.

The PMC had started constructing alternate roads in 2020, however, work got delayed due to the pandemic and allocation of the defence land.

Earlier the proposed date of completion of the New terminal was August 2022 which was then revised to January 2023 and now the project is likely to get completed in August 2023.

The new terminal building will reduce congestion during peak hours at the airport. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has undertaken the construction of the terminal building at the cost of ₹475 crore.

AAI has undertaken the work for the construction of the state-of-the-art new terminal with a built-up area of more than 5,00,000 sq ft.

The new terminal integrated with the existing terminal will have a built-up area of 7,50,000 sq ft with a passenger handling capacity of 16 million passengers per annum (MPPA).

The existing terminal building with a built-up area of only 22,300sqm has the capacity to handle passengers up to seven MPPA.