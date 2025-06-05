PMC to depute junior engineer to irrigation department’s flood control room 

After last year’s flood-like situation on Sinhgad Road near Ektanagari, triggered by additional discharge from Khadakwasla dam, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to depute a junior engineer to irrigation department’s flood control room for improved coordination. The municipal commissioner also directed ward offices to hire essential equipment such as JCBs during the rainy season without waiting for approvals from the head office. (HT)

Additional municipal commissioner Prithviraj BP said the decision was taken during a pre-monsoon review meeting held on Tuesday by Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram.

“Last year, there was a communication gap between the PMC and the irrigation department. The city received an additional discharge from the dam without prior intimation, which led to flooding on Sinhgad Road. To avoid such situations this year, an officer from the PMC will now be stationed at the irrigation department’s flood control room to ensure timely updates and better coordination,” he said.

