PMC to file cases against realtors for unauthorised construction

After the demolition of 11 unauthorised buildings in the Ambegaon Budruk area, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has taken further steps and lodged a police complaint against developers at Bharati Vidyapeeth Police Station. Last week, PMC took decisive action, razing unauthorised multi-storied residential buildings totalling 45,050 square feet in Ambegaon Budruk survey No. 1, adjacent to the Sinhagad College area.

Hemant More, executive engineer of PMC building permission and development department said, “We have given a letter to Bharati Vidyapeeth police stations, and they have started a process to lodge complaints against 11 developers for unauthorised constructions.”

The unauthorised buildings, located in Municipal Zone No. 10 next to Sinhagad College include properties developed by Sai Ganesh Developers (4,350 square feet), Shravani Developers (4,200 square feet), RL Chorge Developers (4,250 square feet), Shri Developers (4,200 square feet), Sainath Developers (4,350 square feet), Samarth Developers (4,450 square feet), Gawli Developers (4,500 square feet), Maurya Developers (8,300 square feet), and two properties developed by Gurudatta Developers (450 and 1700 square feet).

As per PMC’s building permission and construction department statistics, there are 498 unauthorised constructions across the old city.

Out of that, PMC razed 93 unauthorised constructions in 2023. Last week, PMC took action on 11 buildings which is one of the major demolition actions in the history of PMC so far. Now, the PMC building permission department has planned to demolish the remaining 398 illegal structures in the coming days. Meanwhile, PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar took note of action in Ambegaon Budruk and cleared that no concrete action has been taken yet despite notices issued to unauthorised constructions so far.

On Wednesday, Kumar formed a two-member committee of additional municipal commissioner Ravindra Binwade and city engineer Prashant Waghmare to address the issue.

The committee has been tasked to take a review of issued notices and submit a report by January 16. Once the committee’s report is received, a special campaign will be launched against illegal construction.