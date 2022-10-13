PMC to hand over 9,900 PM Awas Yojana flats to beneficiaries by March 2023

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has completed almost 80 per cent work of 9,900 flats under Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY), said officials. The civic body plans to hand over the flats to beneficiaries by March 2023.

PMC additional commissioner Ravindra Binwade along with city engineer Prashant Waghmare visited the PMAY’s site located at Vadgaon on Thursday.

The officers checked the progress and quality of work. Each flat is approx 300 to 330 square feet, said, officials.

PMC had called a lottery to distribute these flats. But as there was less response due to Covid -19, PMC will allot flats on a first come, first serve basis.

PMC additional commissioner Binwade said, “PMC plans to complete the works in the next few weeks and flats would be handed over by March 2023.”