PMC to impose 500 fine for garbage dumping, burning, spitting

The Pune Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Monday raised the fine for spitting in public places, as well as for garbage dumping and burning. The civic body increased the minimum fine amount from ₹180 to ₹500 in a bid to discourage ongoing social malpractices. The civic body intends to intensify vigilance in light of the Swacch Bharat Mission. (HT PHOTO)

In response to the decision, PMC additioanl commissioner Kunal Khemnar said, “To keep a check on civic behaviour and and The civic administration impose fines for various nuisances in the city. The minimum fine is ₹180, but because the amount is so modest, many residents used to pay the penalty and continue to cause issues such as dumping waste at open spaces and spitting or peeing on roadsides. Taking this into account, the civic administration has increased the amout to 500.”

The PMC has given its health inspectors and squads the authority to levy fines for numerous nuisances such as spitting in public places, dumping waste, hurling or burning garbage, peeing in public places, and other unlawful activities.

Another PMC official revealed on the condition of anonymity that the city government was planning to levy a fine in excess of ₹1,000.

“However, if such a fine is imposed, there is a great possibility of kickbacks between violator and PMC recovery staff. There was also the possibility of opposition from the political fraternity,” the officer stated.

The civic body intends to intensify vigilance in light of the Swacch Bharat Mission.