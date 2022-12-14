PMC to lay drainage lines before riverfront development work

As both the river rejuvenation and riverfront development projects are interlinked and there are concerns that drainage lines may have to be laid after work on the development of the riverfront is complete, the Pune municipal commissioner on Wednesday assured that riverfront development work will be undertaken only after completion of the river rejuvenation work. As the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is implementing the river rejuvenation project with the help of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the project has come to be called the JICA project.

Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar said, “Both JICA and riverfront development works are in progress and have been started on the ground. All the sewage treatment plant (STP) projects are outside of the river but we would need to lay the drainage lines. We have already instructed both the JICA and riverfront development contractors to have better coordination amongst themselves. Even our engineers’ team is keeping a watch on this. We will ensure that the riverfront development work is undertaken only after the drainage lines are laid.”

Under the JICA project, the PMC plans to erect 11 new STPs and lay drainage lines to collect the drainage and take it to the STPs instead of letting it flow into the Mula-Mutha river. Whereas the riverfront development project entails beautification of the river and work on the same is in progress even as work on the JICA project is a little behind.

Kumar said, “Both the projects are prestigious for the city. Once the riverfront project is completed, it will be one of the main attractions of the city. Runners and joggers will get a continuous 44 km stretch for exercise. We are using natural material for this project. We are trying to save a majority of the shrubs and trees lining the river.”

City engineer Prashant Waghmare said, “We have already shared the drawings of the JICA project with the riverfront development project and vice-versa. The PMC will ensure that the drainage lines are laid down first.”