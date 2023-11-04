close_game
PMC to revamp 15 roads in city, remove encroachments

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 05, 2023 05:18 AM IST

Under the programme, PMC would restore footpaths, remove illegal constructions and hoardings, clean potholes and stormwater lines, repair streetlights, and resurface roads

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has initiated ‘Mission 15’, intending to free up the 15 most important roads of encroachments and illegal banners and revamping them based on a model road structure. The execution of the drive has already begun, with the civic body recently getting rid of encroachments on Ahmednagar Road.

The execution of the drive has already begun, with the civic body recently getting rid of encroachments on Ahmednagar Road. (HT PHOTO)

PMC Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar has directed the municipal administration to designate 15 major roads in the city as ideal roads and redevelop the footpaths and other civic amenities around the said streets.

The following routes were designated as ideal roads under this scheme: Ahmednagar Road, Solapur Road, Magarpatta Road, Pashan Road, Sangamwadi Road, Pune Airport Road, Karve Road, Paud Road, Satara Road, Bibvewadi Road, North Main Road, Ganeshkhind Road, and Bajirao Road.

Under the programme, PMC would restore footpaths, remove illegal constructions and hoardings, clean potholes and stormwater lines, repair streetlights, and resurface roads.

Reacting to the development, additional municipal commissioner Vikas Dhakane said, “We took a drive on Ahmednagar Road two days ago and removed the encroachments between Sadalbaba Chowk and Kharadi bypass. Apart from that, PMC cleared illegal huts, hawkers, and stalls on the footpaths of the stretch and have warned the perpetrators of legal action, if the stretch is encroached upon in the future.”

