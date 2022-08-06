PMC to set up incinerators to dispose of chicken, mutton waste
Like medical waste, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is planning to collect waste chicken, mutton and fish directly from sellers.
While presenting the budget, PMC announced it is planning to erect a new incinerator facility for fish, chicken and mutton waste. A separate collection system will also be in place.
Asha Raut, head of PMC solid waste management department, said, “PMC plans to install an incinerator for waste fish, chicken and mutton. Also, vendors selling these items will be registered.”
Raut said, “Only erecting the facility is not enough but we would also need to erect the collection facility. Like medical waste, we would need to create dedicated collection centres from vendors. For that purpose, we will register all the vendors.
Another PMC official from the civic body requesting anonymity said, “PMC does not have data of how much chicken, mutton and fish waste is generated in the city. Existing practice is that it is mixed with other waste garbage.”
As per the PMC primary survey, more than 10,000 vendors are selling these items.
“We need to register them and chalk out their locations. After getting their locations, it would be easy to have a proper collection system,” said the official.
U.P.: AC bus service launched between Banda and Ayodhya
The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation on Saturday launched an air-conditioned bus service between Banda in Bundelkhand to Ayodhya via Chitrakoot and Prayagraj as part of state government's bid to link all important religious places to bus service. The corporation has started two AC Janrath buses on the route scheduling departure from Banda at 8.30 in the morning and reaching Ayodhya at 7.30 in the evening.
PMC to intervene in construction of roads at Wagholi
Members of the Wagholi Housing Society Association on Thursday met PMC's additional commissioner, Kunal Khemnar over road issue, after which Khemnar decided to intervene. According to the nearly 10,000 residents of Phulmala road and Bakori area in Wagholi, the zilla parishad (ZP) constructed an eight-metre road instead of the proposed 20-metre road. As Wagholi comes under the Pune Municipal Corporation, the residents asked the civic body to intervene and solve the problem.
All districts in Maharashtra report excess or normal rainfall: IMD
As monsoon again becomes rigorous over the state, all districts in Maharashtra are reporting either normal or excess rainfall. According to India Meteorological Department, until Friday, Sangli district which was consistently showing a deficiency of rainfall has now moved to normal. Out of the five districts that have reported the most excess rainfall this monsoon, four are from drought-prone Marathwada.
Pune traffic police approach Lok Adalat to recover pending fines from PMPML
The traffic branch of Pune city has filed its submission regarding non-payment of fines for violation of traffic rules by Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited bus drivers since 2018. In its report before the Lok Adalat, the branch has pointed out that PMPML bus drivers were found violating traffic rules in as many as 664 cases during the past five years, and the public transport undertaking has not paid the fines to the department.
All 41 students from Ambegaon school recovered: officials
After a school in Palghar reported a swine flu death and second Zika case, 41 girl students from Tribal Ashramshala from Ambegaon Taluka in Pune district also reported symptoms of fever. Health department officials noted that these students are closely monitored and admitted at the hospital. All students have tested negative for the rapid antigen test. Education department, assistant project officer, Navnath Bhavari said that the 41 girls were reporting symptoms of flu and fever.
