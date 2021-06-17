PMC vax drive: Only 17% population covered yet

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has vaccinated only 17 per cent population within its limits as of June 15. The corresponding figure in Pune district and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) is 11 per cent, according to the district health department data.

In PMC, only two per cent beneficiaries between the age group of 18 and 44 years have received the second jab. Whereas, the second dose beneficiaries between the age group of 45 and 59 years are only 10 per cent.

On Thursday, 26,976 beneficiaries were inoculated in Pune district. Of this 7,583 beneficiaries were inoculated in Pune rural, 15,900 in PMC and 3,493 in PCMC. The vaccine was administered at 261 centres on Thursday. Of this, 213 were administering Covishield and 48 Covaxin.

Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer (CEO) of zilla parishad, said that the vaccine coverage depends on multiple factors.

“If we have ample stock, we can reach the target of one lakh each day in Pune district. We have enough centres not just in Pune city, but also in rural parts of the district. We just need enough vaccine stock in time for both first and second doses,” said Prasad.

He pointed out that the software glitches in Co-WIN application was not showing beneficiaries. “The error has been rectified and now we are entering these numbers. However, the count is marginal,” said Prasad.

Private hospitals inoculating beneficiaries in urban areas helped in increasing the overall coverage. “Now that the government and private supply ratio is fixed for vaccines, we have more stock and intend to reach the 1 lakh mark soon,” said Prasad.

The first dose coverage in PMC limit is good. Frontline workers (FLW) and healthcare workers (HCW) have 100 per cent vaccination with the first dose. The coverage for beneficiaries between 18-44 years, 45-59 years is also good for the first dose with even 79 per cent senior citizens have got their first jab.

Similarly, in PCMC as well, the FLW and HCW have a good first dose coverage. However, 18 to 44 years of age beneficiaries have only five per cent coverage with the first dose. In rural parts of the district as well, only four per cent 18- 44 years beneficiaries have received the first dose.

Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, assistant director (health) of Pune circle, said that the vaccine coverage in Pune district will improve as the frequency of vaccine for Pune has increased.

“On Thursday, Pune received around 76,000 doses of Covaxin for second dose beneficiaries. Three days back as well Covishied was given to the district. Every three days, vaccine sock is recharged so we are able to inoculate more people this month than in May,” said Dr Deshmukh.

He said in June 15, Pune district has received 60,000 Covaxin and 180,000 doses of Covishield. “If we continue to get more stock, we can inoculate more first and second dose beneficiaries,” said Dr Deshmukh.

In January, Covishield doses were to be administered with a gap of four-six weeks. Later, the Centre revised it to four-eight weeks. At present, Covishield doses are to be administered 12-16 weeks apart, following a recommendation by a government panel. However, the gap between inoculations of Covaxin remained unchanged. It has to be administered in 45 days.