PMC yet to receive 1400 cr GST dues from State govt

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is suffering an annual deficit of ₹200 crore due to the non-availability of GST dues from the state government for 34 villages, which were merged with the civic body in 2017. Former standing committee chairman Hemant Rasane, in 2021 had appealed to the State government to clear outstanding dues of ₹1,095 crore, pending since 2019. The administration has calculated GST dues of around ₹1400 crores to be given to the PMC exchequer. PMC Commissioner Rajendra Bhosale said that stamps and GST dues would additionally boost the pending developmental activities in the newly merged areas due to increased construction activity and economic development. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Properties registered from these areas are paying additional stamp duty, but the dues have not been credited to the corpus account of the PMC treasury. The addition of newly merged villages has put a heavy strain on the municipal services currently offered by different departments of the civic body. Later mega civic projects like Pune Metro and other developmental activities led to rapid urbanisation of the newly added areas.

PMC Commissioner Rajendra Bhosale said that stamps and GST dues would additionally boost the pending developmental activities in the newly merged areas due to increased construction activity and economic development. The PMC is in touch with the state government for collection of the pending GST dues from the newly merged villages and will take a keen follow-up on the issue in the larger interests of citizens.

According to the PMC administration, substantial funds are needed to develop critical civic infrastructure like laying drainage lines, construction of overbridges, sewage treatment plants, and road and power supply infrastructure in the newly merged areas.

When contacted Municipal Secretary Yogita Bhosale said the chief accounts and finance office was taking a follow-up on the issue with the state government. Chief accounts and finance officer Ulka Kalaskar could not be reached for her comments.