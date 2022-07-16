PMCs disaster management cell faces staff shortage

The disaster management cell (DMC) of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) that covers population of around 0.5 million runs on only eight staff — an officer, two clerks and five telephone operators. Though the state government has recently sanctioned ₹1.46 crore for the cell, there is no storage facility for equipment purchased last year, claim civic activists.

Civic activists said that DMC’s functioning is important during inclement weather conditions. They allege that the cell appears to have been set up as a call centre of PMC instead of emerging as a hub of crisis management during times of natural disaster.

Civic activist Vivek Velankar said, “Adequate manpower is required to ensure the cell functions to its optimum best.”

Sachin Ithape, deputy commissioner, disaster management department, said, “Though 39 posts were allocated, eight are running the cell. We have pooled in staff from other departments and handling the workload.”

The disaster management cell was set up by the state government in 2010 and 39 posts were sanctioned. A dedicated helpline was set up after three years. It claims to be responsible for training PMC staff and coordinating with other departments, including police, fire brigade, district administration, divisional commissioner office, irrigation department, weather department and secretariats. The cell promises a minimum five-minute and maximum 10-minute response time to calls to its 24x7 helpline.

DMC had recently warned about 39 spots in the city which will get flooded if 28,000 cusecs of water is released from Khadakwasla dam after heavy rainfall.