PMC’s sudden removal of BRTS route leaves Nagar Road in disarray

Due to the Pune Municipal Corporation’s unexpected move of removing the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) route from Gunjan Chowk to Phoenix Mall on the Pune-Yerawada-Ahmednagar highway on the night of December 7, pedestrians are since facing life-threatening challenges while crossing the thoroughfare as there are no dividers in many places. It may be noted that while constructing this BRTS route, road dividers were cut at multiple locations resulting in smooth flow of traffic. Motorists take turn through punctured dividers near Aga Khan Palace on Ahmednagar Road. (SHANKAR NARAYAN/ HT PHOTO)

Rahul Chavan from Sopan Nagar, Wadgaon Sheri, said, “A fortnight after the demolition of the non-existing BRTS route from Gunjan Chowk to Phoenix Mall, safety measures have still not been implemented. The lack of proper planning, careless enforcement of rules, and other issues were contributing to traffic jams and accidents on this route. The presence of metro poles was complicating matters further, necessitating the removal of the BRTS route overnight. Subsequently however, the road is in disarray with vehicles navigating without fear through the breaks in the dividers.”

Manoj Janavale, a resident of Aaple Ghar Society, said, “Several punctures have emerged at critical points, including Shastri Nagar, Aga Khan Palace, Ramwadi Police Chowki, Novatel Hotel and Phoenix Mall, which beg urgent attention. Vehicles are observed moving in the opposite direction, necessitating the installation of speed-breakers and creation of safe pedestrian pathways.”

Balasaheb Shingade, president of the MNS transport wing, expressed concern saying, “The municipal administration’s approach seems similar to removing the hand when only the finger has been injured. Pedestrians have been left vulnerable as vehicles are travelling at higher speeds.”

Upendra Vaidhya, deputy engineer of the road department, said, “We have started work on constructing dividers in some places. We are also developing safe pedestrian pathways for pedestrians to cross the road. At present, we have placed a plastic divider on the road for the safety of people.”