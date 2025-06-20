Search
Friday, Jun 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
PMC’s urban health centres win top honours in state-level competition

ByVicky Pathare
Jun 20, 2025 08:20 AM IST

The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) Late Pruthak Barate Hospital, Warje, has secured the first prize in the prestigious state-level Kayakalp Awards, said the officials in a statement released on Thursday.

The award recognizes excellence in cleanliness and infection control practices in public healthcare facilities. The centre was awarded a cash prize of 2 lakh.

The Late Baburao Shewale Hospital, another UPHC of PMC, emerged as the first runner-up and received a cash prize of 1.5 lakh. Additionally, 15 more UPHCs run by the civic body were granted incentive awards of 50,000 each for their commendable efforts under the Kayakalp initiative, said officials.

The centres run by PMC were also recognized during the evaluation. Eleven UCHCs received a total reward of 11 lakh, with each facility receiving 1 lakh for their outstanding adherence to cleanliness and hygiene protocols.

“The recognition reflects PMC’s sustained efforts toward providing cleaner, safer, and more efficient healthcare services to citizens,” said PMC in its official statement.

