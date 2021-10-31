PMC’s ‘vaccine on wheels’ initiative sees 300,000+ vaccinated against Covid

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) “Vaccine On Wheels” initiative has vaccinated a minimum of 300,000 people in the city. Vaccine On Wheels which allows easy access to the Covid vaccine to those who otherwise cannot go to a vaccine centre. People with special needs, the bedridden, the elderly, CSWs and also those living in slums were vaccinated through the special drives.

Over 100,000 people living in slums have gotten the vaccine through this special initiative. A total of 1,370 campaigns were conducted under the PMC’s Vaccine on Wheels’ initiative.

Until October 27, a total of 312,397 have been vaccinated against Covid-19 of which a majority of them, 173,274, are slum dwellers.

Additional municipal commissioner, Ravindra Bhinwade said, “The civic body had started the initiative to ensure that no one is left unvaccinated just because they are not able to get access to the vaccine. Elderly, especially abled and also those who are bedridden have got the vaccine through the initiative. Even though PMC has operated a large number of vaccination centres the initiative opened more doors for beneficiaries.”

As per the PMC the city saw 99,624 “super spreaders” who got the jab under this initiative which includes rickshaw drivers, hawkers, housemaids, construction workers and daily wage earners.