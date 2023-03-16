Home / Cities / Pune News / PMPML bus driver injured in attack

PMPML bus driver injured in attack

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 16, 2023 09:27 PM IST

A 52-year-old driver of Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) was thrashed at Puram Chowk, Swargate, said officials

A 52-year-old driver of Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) was thrashed at Puram Chowk, Swargate, said officials.

(REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
A 52-year-old driver of Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) was thrashed at Puram Chowk, Swargate, said officials. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

According to police officials, on Wednesday driver Shashank Deshmane was driving his bus on Swargate Depot to Shivajinagar route. The bus was waiting at Puram Chowk at that time, the bus slightly touched the car which was in front of the bus.

Immediately after the incident, four people sitting in the car including a woman asked the bus driver to get out of the bus and there were heated arguments between them

The accused thrashed, abused and beat up the driver. One of the accused hit the driver on the head with a cement paver block. In the assault, the driver was badly injured and was shifted to the hospital for further medical treatment, said police officials.

A case under sections of 353,332,504 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Swargate police station and police sub-inspector Hanumant Bhosale is investigating the case further.

