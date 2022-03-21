PMPML feeder bus service begins from six Metro stations
PUNE Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) started ‘feeder bus service’ from six Metro stations in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad on Monday. Passengers have been demanding bus facility from Metro stations after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the facility on March 6.
The feeder bus service will cover Gaware College station, Nal Stop station, both in Pune, and Pimpri Chinchwad’s PCMC station, Sant Tukaramnagar station, Nashik Phata station and Phugewadi stations.
Pune Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) director Brijesh Dixit and PMPML chairman and managing director Laxminarayan Mishra inaugurated the bus facility.
“The feeder bus service will provide better facilities to passengers coming out from Metro stations and want to travel ahead to various destinations in the city areas near the stations,” said Mishra.
On March 6, a 12-km stretch of Pune Metro comprising one from Vanaz (Anandnagar) to Garware college of 5 km and the second from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) metro station to Phugewadi Metro station of 7 km was inaugurated. The Pune Metro project was started in December 2016 with a total cost of ₹11,400 crore and its total length of corridors is 33.2 km with 30 metro stations. Of the total stretch, 27.2 km is elevated and 6 km stretch in underground, according to a Maha-Metro official.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
-
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
-
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics